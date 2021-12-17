Mumbai Civic Body To Look Into Actor Alia Bhatt's Alleged Quarantine Rules Violation, Take Action

Alia Bhatt travelled to Delhi on Wednesday for the poster launch of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has allegedly violated quarantine rules, as per the latest reports.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel confirmed to ANI that she has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by actor Alia Bhatt and to take the necessary actions.

Alia Bhatt travelled to the national capital on Wednesday for the poster launch of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. She was accompanied by the director Ayan Mukherji and her co-star and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, in the film industry, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8.

Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also contracted the disease. However, Karan has tested negative for COVID-19.