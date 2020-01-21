Mumbai Civic Body Officer Arrested For Accepting Rs 1.5 Lakh As Bribe

The official was arrested and a case has been registered (Representational)

A sanitary inspector of Mumbai's civic body was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a food license, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Paresh Koregaonkar, attached to R South Ward, was picked up when he was accepting the money from the complainant at the latter's shop in suburban Malad, he said.

A case is being registered against Mr Koregaonkar.

In a separate incident, the ACB officials had arrested three police constables on January 18 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the owner of a street food stall in Dharavi, the official said on Monday.

The ACB had also picked up a civilian for allegedly accepting the bribe money on behalf of the constables, identified as Sandip Rane, Mukund Shinde, and Sanjay Talekar.

They all are attached to the Dharavi police station in Mumbai.