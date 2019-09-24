Part Of 5-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai's Khar, No Casualty Reported

A part of staircase of a building collapsed in Khar (West) this afternoon.

A portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's suburban Khar area this afternoon, a fire brigade official said, adding no casualties have been reported so far.

The collapse happened around 2.20 pm when part of a staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down, he said.

"No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris," he said.

He added a rescue team at the spot is trying to find if anyone was trapped under the rubble.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel have been pushed to the spot, he added.

