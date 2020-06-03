Mumbai Braces For Cyclone, Civic Body's Dos And Don'ts For Residents

Nisargaintensifiedinto a "severe cyclonic storm" this morning

Cyclone Nisarga, the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is heading to the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall at Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, this afternoon. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) said Nisarga intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" this morning. Mumbai, the city worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with over 41,000 cases so far, its suburbs and neighbouring districts are on high alert.

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put out a list of dos and don'ts for citizens.

Dos

Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors

Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag

Regularly inspect battery-operated as well as reserve power systems

Pay attention to official instructions on TV and radio

Practise actions to be taken in case of emergencies

If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how members of the house will use the space during the cyclone

Keep an emergency kit ready

Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so the pressure is maintained.

Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from the corners as debris often accumulates in the corners

Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk, hold it tight

Use your hands to protect your head and neck

Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums or shopping malls

If you find an open space and there is enough time, find the right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture

Relocate to a predetermined or administration determined location

Disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools

Store drinking water in a clean place

Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid if needed

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company

Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician

Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

