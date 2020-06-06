28,000 Farmers, 371 Villages Affected In Pune By Cyclone Nisarga: Official

Cyclone Nisarga brought along gusty winds and heavy rainfall (File)

About 28,000 farmers have been affected by Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Saturday citing a preliminary assessment.

The cyclone had made landfall near Shrivardhan in coastal Raigad district, about 177 kms away from Pune, bringing along gusty winds and heavy rainfall, before moving in the northeast direction.

"Prima facie, 28,000 farmers and 371 villages have been affected," Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

Though located in the "ghat" areas of the Pune district, the villages that were affected by the cyclone are geographically close to the coastal Konkan region.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his cabinet colleague Dilip Walse Patil chaired a meeting with officials in Pune.

