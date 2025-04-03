Mumbai Bans Drones, Paragliders For A Month Amid Security Concerns

The Mumbai Police have banned flying drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para gliders and hot air balloons for the period of a month, to prevent any sabotage attempt, officials said on Thursday.

The prohibitory order, issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, will be in force from April 4 to May 5, an official said.

According to the order, terrorists and anti-social elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para gliders in their attacks and target VVIPs, endangering people's lives, as well as to destroy public property and cause law and order disturbances in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate area.

Certain restrictions need be put on the activities of such elements in the city to prevent probable sabotages through the flying objects, for which some preventive measures are required to be taken, mentioned the order.

Accordingly, no flying activities of drone, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders shall be allowed in the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction, except the aerial surveillance of police or by specific permission of DCP (Operations), it said.

Any person contravening the order shall be punished under section 223 (disobedience to a lawful order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added.

