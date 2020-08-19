Mumbai Artist Making 'Sanitiser Idols' For Ganesh Chaturthi Amid COVID-19

The artist says during darshans, sanitiser is dispensed through the idol automatically

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, an artist in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has made ''sanitiser Ganesha idols'' keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Ganesha idols have sensor machines installed in them which dispense sanitiser every time people place their hands under it.

While speaking to ANI, Nitin Ramdas Chaudhary, an artist at Pranjal Arts Center, said that he designs idols with innovative and interesting themes every year, and this year in view of COVID-19, he made idols that dispense sanitiser.

"Since we believe that Lord Ganesha solves all our problems, I have used sanitiser in the weapon of the idol. It symbolises that Lord Ganesha will distance this virus from us. When devotees come to take darshans, the sanitiser is dispensed through the weapon automatically. Despite several efforts by the administration and government, the COVID-19 pandemic is not reducing," he said.

Even though the demand for Ganesha idols is less this year in comparison to previous years, people have shown their interest in these unique idols.

"There is lesser demand this year, but since people are seeing such as idol for the first time, the demand is increasing," said Mr Chaudhary.

Mr Chaudhary said that he has made 2-3 such idols so far, but he plans to make more idols as the booking for the idol continues.

"I have fitted in 2-3 idols, but booking continues. We get orders from different places such as Goa, Kolkata, etc. Customers can book the idols online and it will be transported to them, they don't have to come here," he said.

"The materials used in making the idols were hard to find and I had to get it from different parts of the country which was a problem, but I was determined to make the sanitiser Ganesha idols. I have also installed lights in the idol which can be operated through a remote," he added.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.