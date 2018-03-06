Mumbai Airport Ranked World's Best For Quality Service

The award was announced by the Airports Council International (ACI), which represented 1,953 member airports in 176 countries.
The selection of the Mumbai Airport was made on the basis of a worldwide programme in which passengers were surveyed across airports for their feedback on 34 key performance indicators.
These included service parameters, airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants - which contribute to satisfying travellers' needs.
The GVK-Mumbai International Airport Ltd is a public-private-partnership joint venture between the GVK-led consortium and Airports Authority of India.