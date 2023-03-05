Accountant Siphons Off Rs 2.73 Crore From Client's Demat Account; Arrested

The Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused from Kandivali. (Representational image)

A 31-year-old accountant working in a share-trading firm here was arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.73 crore from a client's account, police said on Sunday.

The Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused from the western suburb of Kandivali on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by his employer at MRA Marg police station in January last year, an official said.

As per the complaint, a person had opened a demat account through the shar-trading company and the accused had helped him with the same, he said.

However, the accused did not carry out any transaction in the client's account between 2019 and 2021 and siphoned off around Rs 2.73 crore, the official said.

The accused, who had been on the run, was apprehended based on a tip-off, while another person involved in the crime is yet to be arrested, he said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered, the official added.