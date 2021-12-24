Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Into Pothole In Mumbai

The accident took place on Wednesday, when the person who died was heading towards Pydhoni in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter, police said.

The accident took place on Wednesday. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 32-year-old private company employee died on the spot, while his wife and two-year-old daughter were injured when the motorbike they were travelling on skidded after hitting a pothole in suburban Kurla, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night, when the person who died, Shadab Yunus Khan, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, was heading towards Pydhoni in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter, he said.

As they reached Kurla, Mr Khan did not notice a pothole on the road and his motorbike slipped after hitting it, the official said.

All three fell off the two-wheeler and Mr Khan, who was working at a private firm, suffered serious injuries and died, he said

