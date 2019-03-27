Restlessness To Relief: How People Of Mumbai Reacted Before PM's Address

People noticed a sharp correction in the equity markets ten minutes after PM Modi tweeted. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about an address to the nation, coupled with the delay in its commencement, heightened speculation among Mumbai commuters about the contents of the speech.

Having witnessed demonetisation announced in a similar way in 2016, the restlessness among commuters and office-goers in the financial capital's lifeline was palpable, as talk veered to what to expect from the latest missive from the PM.

Access to information through social media sort of democratised guess work, with various theories being floated.

As the wait continued -- PM Modi was to speak at 11.45 am initially -- the speculation only intensified with a wide range of possibilities being discussed.

The discerning ones noticed a sharp correction in the equity markets ten minutes after PM Modi tweeted about his impending message to the nation, leading to further concerns on what to expect.

Tweets were being read out aloud in offices and local trains as people tried to get their hands on any information.

Information in social media about the Cabinet Committee on Security having met Wednesday morning upped expectations of the PM's announcement being security-related.

"The visit to the ATM can be deferred," quipped a commuter in a Churchgate-bound train, in an obvious reference to demonetisation, as humour took centre stage in the absence of any credible lead.

The impact of the PM's speech on the approaching Lok Sabha elections was the topic of an animated discussion in an office at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's tweet on the Lok Sabha election 'results' being announced (by the PM) seemed a particular favourite.

However, it was back to business as usual after PM Modi announced India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.