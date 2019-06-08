Minor Boys Caught For Performing Daredevil Stunts On Mumbai Local Train

The police later released the boys after counselling. (Representational)

Two young boys were taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force after they performed daredevil stunts in a local train, video of which was widely shared on social media.

On June 6, Thursday, around five-six boys boarded the train from Mankhurd railway station and started performing stunts as soon as the train left the station for Kurla.

A person sitting in the back coach made the video of these boys and sent it to Kurla Railway Protection Force. When the train reached Kurla railway station, the railway team started looking for the boys.

The team managed to catch two of them while the rest managed to get away.

The police later released them after counselling and handed them over to their parents.