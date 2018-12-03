Massive Fire Breaks Out In Forest In Mumbai

There have been no reports of casualties. Neither is the cause of the fire known.

Mumbai | | Updated: December 03, 2018 22:27 IST
The fire broke out in the forest near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Goregaon.


Mumbai: 

A massive fire broke out in the forest near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on Monday evening, officials said.

The blaze was seen on one of the forested hills in Habalpada, near the famed Film City and quickly spread. It could be seen from the distant Western Express Highway.

Teams of the Forest Department, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies were battling the blaze amidst fears that it could take a toll on rich the ecology of the area.

