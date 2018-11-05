Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Mumbai's Ambernath, 4 Injured

A massive fire broke out today in a chemical factory in Ambernath.

A massive fire broke out today in a chemical factory in Ambernath in neighbouring Thane district, injuring four persons and forcing Central Railway to halt train services in the area as its tracks are about a 100 metres away from the site of incident.

A Fire Brigade official from Ambernath Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) said that the blaze was reported at around 2 pm from the Persia Chemical Factory situated in Morivali MIDC, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai.

Personnel, fire engines and tankers from fire brigade units of Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar have been rushed to the site, he added.

Senior Inspector K G Chavan of Ambernath police station said that four workers were injured.

"There were 13 workers inside the factory at the time of fire and all started running when it broke out. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger," Mr Chavan said.

He said that the fire is under control and cooling operations were underway.

CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi informed that the Down line between Ambernath and Badlapur was shut between 3:53 pm and 4:20 pm as a precautionary measure due to the thick fumes emanating from the fire.

One suburban train and a long-distance one were caught up on the tracks for a while due to the fire, he said, adding that no service was cancelled as yet.

Senior inspector Mr Chavan informed that a case was being registered, adding that MIDC officials and factory inspectors were on the spot.