Another Factory Fire In Andhra District 2 Days After 17 Killed In Blast

Four factory workers - migrants from Jharkhand - were injured in a fire at a chemical manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district early Friday.

The fire was at the premises of Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited located in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, a 2,429-acre industrial park home to companies producing chemicals and pharma products.

The fire was reportedly the result of certain chemicals and liquids mixing to produce a vapour that was ignited by static electricity. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has inquired about the accident.

This is the second such tragic incident in the state in less than 48 hours.

On Wednesday 17 people were killed and 41 injured after an explosion - likely the result of an electrical fault - at a pharma unit in the district's Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.

On Thursday the Chief Minister met the families of those who were killed, and those who had been injured, and told NDTV of the importance of ensuring workplace safety - particularly in 'red category' industries, or those that deal with hazardous materials and have a pollution index over 60.

Outlining his plan of action, to deal with the aftermath of the Achutapuram SEZ tragedy and prevent future such events, Mr Naidu said he would set up a commission that, he said, would examine "all details, omissions, and lapses..."

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who died and Rs 50 lakh for those with serious injuries. Those with minor injuries will get Rs 25 lakh.

Mr Naidu also launched a political attack on the previous state government - led by YSR Congress Party boss Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom he defeated in the election this year.

The earlier government, he indicated, faced its share of industrial disasters - leading to 120 deaths in the previous five years - but failed to act on a commission's recommendations.

"The previous government set up a commission... but no action was taken. Now I have to fix accountability and sensitise industries, especially in 'red category', to take precautions."

