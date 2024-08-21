18 Injured In Explosion At Andhra Pradesh Pharma Company

A reactor exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, injuring over 18 people. The explosion took place at the Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.

The explosion occurred at the Escientia Company, a pharma firm's plant, in the Special Economic Zone. The injured have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment.

The accident took place during lunchtime, averting a major disaster. Visuals from the spot show smoke billowing from the reactor and engulfing the surrounding villages.

The District Collector and the Superintendant of Police are on their way to the accident site. Relief and rescue operations are underway.