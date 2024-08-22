Chandrababu Naidu Stresses Workplace Safety After Andhra Pharma Firm Blast

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo).

Ensuring workplace safety - particularly in 'red category' industries, or those that deal with hazardous materials and have a pollution index over 60 - must go hand-in-hand with investment in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told NDTV Thursday.

Mr Naidu 's remarks came a day after 17 people died in an explosion at a chemical factory in Anakapalle district. Over 30 others were injured, some very seriously.

This morning Mr Naidu visited the injured and met the families of those who died.

"This is a very sad incident... we are shocked. It is very unfortunate," he told NDTV.

"Today I went to meet the injured at the hospital (the NTR Hospital) and then went to another hospital where the bodies of those who died have been stored. On seeing them (the injured) I feel unbearable suffering... they were in a very pathetic condition," the Telugu Desam Party boss said.

"First, I want to console the families (of those who died). I cannot give them back the lives lost but will work to rescue them, help them. That is why we declared Rs 1 crore compensation for them, Rs 50 lakh for those with serious injuries, and Rs 25 lakh for those with light injuries."

The Chief Minister said he then visited the site of the tragic accident.

Outlining his plan of action, to deal with the aftermath of the industrial tragedy and to prevent such events in the future, Mr Naidu said he would set up a commission that, he said, would examine "all details, omissions, and lapses..." "We want to analyse everything," he said.

Mr Naidu also launched a political attack on the previous state government - led by YSR Congress Party boss Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom he defeated in the election this year.

The earlier government, he indicated, faced its share of industrial disasters - leading to 120 deaths in the previous five years - but failed to act on a commission's recommendations.

"The previous government set up a commission... but no action was taken. Now I have to fix accountability and sensitise industries, especially in 'red category', to take precautions."

Asked if ensuring industries take safety precautions might scare them from investing in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, "We can talk about ease of doing business... but, at the same time, workplace safety is important. And following safety protocols are necessary."

"We want to regulate this, yes... but industries should not feel like they are being harassed. That is the balance I have to find," Mr Naidu told NDTV, stressing, again, that if safety SOPs had been followed in Anakapalle "this kind of loss would not have happened".

