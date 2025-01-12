Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Greater Noida, Multiple Explosions Heard

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, causing loud explosions inside the industrial unit. The incident took place around 3:25 am at the 'Shri Banke Bihari Aromatics' factory.

The explosions prompted the employees to run out of the unit to save their lives.

No deaths or injuries have been reported yet, officials said. However, the fire has caused significant damage to the factory.

Visuals showed a massive blaze in the factory as officials continued their efforts to put off the fire. A dark smoke can also be seen

More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the police, they also rescued around 25 cows - kept in a shed adjoining to the factory - by breaking down a wall.

"We received information about a fire in a chemical plant Shri Banke Bihari Aromatics in the village of Dujana Road under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station. Acting swiftly on the incident, the Fire Service Unit rushed to the spot, and currently, the fire is being extinguished with the help of about 32 fire fighting vehicles. No casualties have been reported in the incident," a senior police official said.

Earlier this week, a 34-year-old woman died and her husband was severely burnt in a fire that broke out at a two-storey garment store in Noida. At the time of the incident, the shop owner Rohit Sharma and his wife Vinita were sleeping on the first floor of the building. The fire department officials rescued the couple and rushed them to a nearby hospital where Vinita died during treatment.