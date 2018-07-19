Navi Mumbai Resident, Travelling By Car, Robbed By Other Passengers

The robbers were found to have withdrawn Rs 40,000 using his ATM card.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 19, 2018 06:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Navi Mumbai Resident, Travelling By Car, Robbed By Other Passengers

Police have registered a case of robbery. (Representational image)

Mumbai: 

A man travelling from Pune to Mumbai by a car was robbed by four unidentified persons at gun-point this evening, police said.

According to Kalamboli police, Sarjerao Kadam, a resident of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, hired a private car on a sharing basis in Pune's Swargate area for travelling to Mumbai.

There were three other passengers in the car, apart from the driver, he told police.

On the way, one of the passengers showed him a pistol and asked him to hand over all cash and valuables.

Three of them snatched his gold chain and an ATM card, and blindfolded him, he said.

Later he was dropped, still blindfolded. When he removed the blindfold, he found he was in sector 10 of Kalamboli, and reached a local police station.

The robbers were found to have withdrawn Rs 40,000 using his ATM card.

Police have registered a case of robbery.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PuneKalamboli police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................