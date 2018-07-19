Navi Mumbai Resident, Travelling By Car, Robbed By Other Passengers

Police have registered a case of robbery. (Representational image)

A man travelling from Pune to Mumbai by a car was robbed by four unidentified persons at gun-point this evening, police said.

According to Kalamboli police, Sarjerao Kadam, a resident of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, hired a private car on a sharing basis in Pune's Swargate area for travelling to Mumbai.

There were three other passengers in the car, apart from the driver, he told police.

On the way, one of the passengers showed him a pistol and asked him to hand over all cash and valuables.

Three of them snatched his gold chain and an ATM card, and blindfolded him, he said.

Later he was dropped, still blindfolded. When he removed the blindfold, he found he was in sector 10 of Kalamboli, and reached a local police station.

The robbers were found to have withdrawn Rs 40,000 using his ATM card.

Police have registered a case of robbery.