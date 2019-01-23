Man Kills Friend, Flushes Chopped Body Down The Toilet Near Mumbai: Cops

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, the police said. (Representational)

Pieces of human flesh found blocking the sewage system of a society near Mumbai led the police to uncover the mystery behind a missing man.

Ganesh Vitthal Kolhatkar, 58, was killed by a friend last week in Bachraj Paradise Society in Virar, near Mumbai, for not being able to pay a loan of Rs 1 lakh, police said.

Mr Kolhatkar was invited by the accused, identified as Pintoo, to his house on January 16, on the pretext of moving furniture. The men had a few drinks and got into a scuffle over the unpaid loan during which Mr Kolhatkar died, police said.

Officials said Mr Kolhatkar was soon to be married and the accused questioned his partying as his loan was unpaid.

After killing Mr Kolhatkar, to eliminate the evidence, Pintoo chopped the body into pieces and flushed them down the toilet over the course of four days, the police added.

"The murder took place on Wednesday. Over the next few days, he cut up the body into pieces and flushed it down the toilet. He then took the bones separately and threw it out of train," said police inspector Jayant Bhajwale.

Family members of Mr Kolhatkar registered a missing complaint but the police failed to trace him.

Workers cleaning the septic tank in Virar's Bachraj Paradise Society then found pieces of human flesh blocking the sewage drainage system and immediately informed the police who launched an investigation.

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, the police said.

The victim ran a printing press business while Pintoo is an investor in stock markets and a resident of Vakola in suburban Mumbai.