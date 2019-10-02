Case Against Mumbai Man Who Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, 17, Then Himself

The girl's mother lodged a police complaint (Representational)

The police on Tuesday registered a case against a 24-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai's suburban Malad after stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend to death.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Mangesh Rane visited his girlfriend at her home.

A heated argument followed between the couple, and he allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, before slitting his own wrists and jumping off the balcony of her 10th floor apartment, a police officer said.

While Mangesh Rane died on the spot, the girl died at a hospital despite undergoing an emergency surgery.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, police on Tuesday registered a case against Rane under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.