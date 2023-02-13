Major Fire In Slum In Mumbai's Malad, No Report Of Casualty So Far

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. (Representational image)

A fire broke out in several hutments in Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

"The fire was confined to 50 to 100 hutments," the official said.

It was a 'level-two' (major) fire, he said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Two hose lines were in operation to control the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.