Maharashtra: Police Seize Detonators, Gelatin Sticks; Two Arrested

Police suspect the explosives were meant for illegal fishing activity. (Representational)

A cache of explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, was seized in Raigad district, Maharashtra and two people were arrested in this connection, a police official said today.

Around 46 gelatin sticks, some detonators and other material were seized on Monday after a raid at the house of Mohammad Umar Jahir Kazi at Dhalghar village near Raigad district adjoining Mumbai, he said.

It is suspected that the explosives were meant for illegal fishing activity, he said.

Kazi, 48, was arrested following the seizure, he said.

On further inputs, another person, who used to sell these explosives to Kazi, was arrested from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, he said.

Some fishermen were recently injured in a blast, when they were engaged in fishing activity in the Arabian Sea, Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar told PTI.

As part of investigations, police got information about Kazi and another person who was selling these explosives illegally for fishing activity, he said.

Accordingly, raids were conducted and the two men were nabbed, he said.

"We have recovered gelatin sticks and detonators and arrested the two persons under the Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act," Mr Paraskar said, adding that a probe was underway.