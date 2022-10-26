Maharashtra Man Charged After Social Media Post On Eknath Shinde

The man is accused of using derogatory words on social media against chief minister Eknath Shinde. (File)

A case has been registered against a man for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Narayan Rane, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

A case under sections 153 A and B (promoting enmity between groups), 500 (defamation) and 504 (disturbing public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against accused Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police received information through social media after which it registered a case against Bhalekar. He is on the run after the case was registered, they added.

