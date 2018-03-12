For Protesting Farmers, Mumbaikars Offer Snacks, Water And Moral Support

The compromise came after the government showed readiness to negotiate with them. It sent an emissary to speak to the march leaders last afternoon, before the farmers reached their night halt venue - KJ Somaiya ground. Medical education minister Girish Mahajan invited a delegation of the long march leaders, after their six days of walking in the scorching heat, at Vikhroli police station to discuss their problems, and also extended an invitation for a talk with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The 180-km long march, from Nashik to Mantralaya, was started by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS); it reached Mumbai's eastern suburbs yesterday. The farmers are upset with the government for not giving them a complete loan waiver, besides several other issues.
On-foot action
According to the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), 30,000 farmers are already part of the protest, and have marched to Mantralaya. Their demands include a complete loan waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, which gives a fair price for farm produce, change in the river-linking scheme, proposed to be implemented in Nashik, Thane and Palghar, so that tribal areas don't get submerged, and the government paying their electricity bills.
Mahajan said, "The government was ready to discuss their demands. But the leaders told the minister that the government must assure them in writing that all demands would be met, or they would lay siege to Vidhan Bhavan from Monday."
While the initial plan was of leaving Somaiya ground on Monday morning and head to South Mumbai, the leaders decided to start at night for the sake of exam-stressed students. AIKS president Ashok Dhawale, speaking to mid-day late on Sunday, said, "We will try to reach Azad Maidan in the morning, so that students appearing for their board exams are not disturbed. A delegation will be meeting the CM tomorrow [Monday] to put forth our demands."
After summoning Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar from Akola, Fadnavis held a meeting of bureaucrats last evening. He has set up a committee of six ministers - Phundkar, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Deshmukh and Vishnu Savra - to discuss demands with the protesting farmers.
Political play
Meanwhile, Opposition parties did not leave the opportunity to score some political mileage by showing support to the march. After NCP declared its support to the protest, the Congress too jumped in the fray with Ashok Chavan tweeting support to the farmers and taking a dig at the CM, saying he should "stop being adamant and fulfil all their demands".
MNS chief Raj Thackeray said he would welcome the farmers at Azad Maidan, after Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray went to meet the protesting leaders last afternoon.
Today, Traffic mvmt will be normal like any other day. Tr R no diversions proposed on any road in limits of Mumbai 4 the proposed 'Long March'. We will be posting updates as and when required. Don't believe in rumours. Contact @MumbaiPolice & Dial 100 for any such verification.- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 11, 2018
Exam update
Though farmers started their march early to avoid causing any inconvenience to students, there was panic among SSC pupils and their parents on reaching the centres on time.
While the state board has not issued any new directives on latecomers yet, the state education minister, on his official Twitter handle, wrote, "In light of #KisanLongMarch, #SSC students appearing for exams tomorrow are advised to ensure that they reach exam centres well beforehand to avoid delays. Concerned officials are hereby instructed to ensure safety & well-being of the students, safeguarding their academic future. (sic)"
Ground support At Azad Maidan
*40 mobile toilets
*Four water tankers
*Free access to farmers to all pay-and-use toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya
*One ambulance
*Extra manpower for cleanliness in and around Azad maidan
At Somaiya
*Three water tankers
*140 mobile toilets
*Fogging in the area
*Sion hospital medical staff on standby
Facilities by N ward
*One 108 ambulance, two from Rajawadi hospital, complete with doctors and paramedical staff
*Muncipal tanker stationed at Ramabai Nagar
*Nine mobile toilets at Anand Nagar, Mulund
Along march route
*130 mobile toilets
*Seven municipal water tankers
*Six private water tankers
*Two private ambulances
*Two fogging teams
