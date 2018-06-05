Maharashtra Cop Having Sex-Change Surgery To Be Treated As Male Constable Lalita Salve had on May 25 undergone the first stage of sex reassignment surgery or SRS at the state-run St George's Hospital in Mumbai.

Lalita Salve underwent the first stage of surgery at the St George's Hospital in Mumbai.



The police official however added that



Salve, a constable from Beed district, had on May 25 undergone the first stage of sex reassignment surgery or SRS at the state-run St George's Hospital in Mumbai.



The second stage operation will be conducted after six months, doctors had said after the surgery. "Salve (on resumption of duty) will be treated as a male constable. We have received a letter from the director general of police (DGP) in this connection. According to the letter, Salve will get all benefits entitled to male constables after joining duty," Beed Superintendent of Police G Shreedhar was quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.



"Salve, however, will have to bear all expenses related to the surgery," he added.



The constable, who is posted at the Majalgaon police station in Beed, had moved the Bombay High Court in November last year seeking a direction to the state DGP to grant her leave to undergo the surgery.



Lalita Salve had approached the high court after police authorities denied her request for one month's leave for sex reassignment surgery.



The court had asked her to approach the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) since it was a matter related to her service.



Lalita Salve received a letter from the state Home department last month allowing her to go on leave to undergo the surgery, following which she got herself admitted to St George's Hospital in Mumbai.



"I have lived as a woman for 29 years. I will finally get free from this state now. I am looking forward to my new life," the constable, who now prefers being called Lalit, had earlier said.



