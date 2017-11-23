Beed Cop Can Now Go For Sex Change Operation Thanks To CM Devendra Fadnavis' Intervention

Lalita Salve is currently posted at the Majalgaon city police station in Beed district.

Beed police constable Lalita Salve can now undergo a sex reassignment surgery. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday intervened and asked the director general of police to make an exception in her case and retain her in service as a male constable after the procedure. Fadnavis told mid-day that he decided to make an exception because it was among "the rarest of rare" cases.Senior Maharashtra Police officers had rejected Salve's application a few days ago. Salve, 29, is currently posted at the Majalgaon city police station in Beed district. She had written to the top bosses for a month's leave to undergo the surgery and be referred to as a male constable post the procedure. "I told the DGP (Satish Mathur) on Wednesday to approve the constable's request for undergoing the surgery. There are some technical and legal issues, but I'm confident that these would be resolved, and Salve would have her wish fulfilled," Fadnavis told mid-day immediately after issuing instructions to Mathur.According to Fadnavis, what posed a difficulty for the police administration was that Salve had been recruited in the female quota, physical parameters for which are different from those employed while recruiting the men. "The eligibility criteria while recruiting women, such as height and weight, are different. The DGP brought this to my notice, but I told him to accept Salve's request and allow her the leave she needs to undergo the surgery. She will be retained as a male employee after the operation," he added. The CM, who also heads the Home department, said his decision was in solidarity with the people who support a growing openness towards getting a new gender identity, if need be."I support what you (people supporting Salve) say," said Fadnavis.