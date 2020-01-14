Uddhav Thackeray Promises Help To Mumbai Student Who Sells Peanuts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Santosh Sable and assured him all possible help from the state government.

Uddhav Thackeray promised all help to Santosh Sable for his better education. (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Mumbai University student named Santosh Sable, who sells peanuts at Girgaum Chowpatty, after attending classes to meet his daily expenses.

After taking cognizance of a report that went viral on social media about this youth, Mr Thackeray met him and assured all possible help from the state government.

Mr Sable, who resides in Satara area, sells peanuts at Girgaum Chowpatty beach every day after his studies to bear with daily expenses.

The Chief Minister called Mr Sable today and assured him of providing every possible help for his better education.

Mr Thackeray has also asked the officers to find out a way by which Mr Sable can be helped.

Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtraMumbai university

