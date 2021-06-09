4 Subways Shut Amid Waterlogging Due To Heavy Rain In Mumbai

The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging.

The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai on Wednesday caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

While there were fewer vehicles on the city roads amid the downpour, motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders were unable to maneuver their vehicles at some of the flooded places.

The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging at these places.

"We have closed the subways due to water-logging of up to two feet at these junctions. However, traffic is smooth on the SV Road, Linking Road and the Western Express Highway. So far, no traffic congestion has been reported," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Western Suburbs, Somnath Gharge told PTI.

Heavy rains cause the problem of low visibility and increase the risk of accidents, hence the traffic police personnel are on roads to prevent such incidents, the official said.

Cranes were used to clear roads on which motorists had abandoned their vehicles due to water-logging, he added.

The Mumbai Police in a tweet said, "#WaterLogging Netaji Palkar Chowk, S.V. Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction, King Circle. Please plan travel likewise.#StaySafeMumbai #MonsoonSafety."

