Video: Leopard Kills Dog At IIT Bombay, CCTV Footage Sparks Fear Among Residents

Residents and students at the IIT-Bombay campus in Powai are living in fear after a leopard was caught on CCTV attacking and killing a stray dog in the staff hostel area. The incident took place at around 2:00 am on June 19th. The shocking footage has since drawn widespread attention and renewed concerns about increasing leopard activity near residential areas of the campus.

The video begins with an Indian stray dog standing near a staircase. The dog appears uneasy and keeps looking towards its right, as if sensing danger nearby. Moments later, a leopard quietly enters the frame and walks towards the animal.

The leopard suddenly attacks the dog. A brief struggle follows as the dog tries to defend itself. However, within a few seconds, the leopard overpowers the dog by grabbing it by the neck. The dog is killed in the attack before the leopard drags away the carcass and disappears into the darkness.

Watch the video here:

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among students, staff members and local residents. Many have expressed concern over the safety of people and pets living on the campus, especially during the night.

Leopard sightings have been reported in and around the Powai area in the past due to its proximity to forested regions. However, residents say such incidents appearing so close to living quarters are deeply disturbing.