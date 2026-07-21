Leopard Wanders Into Liquor Store In Rajasthan Town, Injures 3 Before 5-Hour Rescue Operation

A leopard that strayed out of a forest and into a liquor store in Rajasthan's Tonk district triggered panic on Monday morning, injuring three people before being tranquilised and rescued after a nearly five-hour operation. The incident took place around 8:45 am in Todaraisingh town, where the big cat first attacked a forest volunteer before entering a busy market and eventually taking shelter inside a liquor shop.

According to forest officials, the leopard was initially spotted hiding in bushes near the town. Forest volunteer Rakesh Mali went to inspect the area after being alerted by local residents, but the animal suddenly pounced on him, injuring his legs. It then ran nearly 400 metres into the market.

Eyewitnesses said the leopard first attacked Fateh Lal Koli (40), who was sitting outside the liquor store, before rushing inside. It then mauled 25-year-old salesman Sanjay Gurjar, who managed to escape by running out of the shop despite suffering injuries to his nose, back and other parts of his body.

As the leopard remained inside the store, locals quickly pulled down the shop's shutter from the outside, trapping the animal inside and preventing further attacks. The injured were rushed to hospital. While Rakesh Mali received treatment locally, Sanjay Gurjar and Fateh Lal Koli were referred to a higher medical centre due to the severity of their injuries.

Soon after, forest officials from Tonk and a specialised tranquilising team from Jaipur Zoo were called to the spot. After nearly five hours, the leopard was safely sedated and rescued before being taken to the Tonk forest division office for a medical examination.

Senior Veterinary Officer Ashok Tanwar, who led the rescue, said the animal was an adult male leopard. Having participated in more than 60 wildlife rescue operations, he described this as the first time he had rescued a leopard from inside a liquor store.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Virendra Singh Krishniya said the forests around Todaraisingh are home to a significant leopard population, and the animal had likely wandered into the town while straying from its natural habitat.

The dramatic rescue drew a large crowd, with police deployed to control onlookers and secure the area until the operation was completed safely.