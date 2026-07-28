On Camera, Leopard Lunges At Man In Assam Farm, Chased Away By Locals

Residents of Sonari, still recovering from the recent floods, were in for a suprise on Tuesday when a leopard was spotted near the Longpotia Agricultural Farm in Assam's Charaideo district.

According to locals, the animal approached a farmer working in the fields and tried to attack him. The farmer managed to escape unharmed.

A video appears to show the leopard lunging at a man in a farm as villagers scramble to drive the animal away. Scores of villagers armed with lathis were then seen chasing the leopard away.

The leopard is believed to be roaming around the farm and adjoining areas, triggering panic among villagers.

The leopard sighting has heightened anxiety among locals, who are still grappling with the aftermath of the recent floods.

Residents have urged the forest department to take immediate steps to trace the animal and prevent any untoward incident.

People living near the farm have also been advised to remain alert until the situation is brought under control.