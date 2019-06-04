Lawyer Of Woman Who Accused TV Actor Karan Oberoi Of Rape Arrested

In a new twist to the rape case allegedly involving actor Karan Oberoi, police have arrested the lawyer of the complainant woman for "staging" an attack on her last month.

The lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan, was arrested by Oshiwara police Monday, days after the woman claimed that she was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men on May 25 when she was on morning walk, a police official said today.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, two persons riding a motorcycle attacked her with a sharp object and threatened to throw acid on her face.

Before leaving the spot, the attackers had hurled a chit with the message "take the case back", the official said. He said Mr Khan's name cropped up when police were interrogating four persons, who were arrested in connection with the attack.

At least one of the four persons was found to be related to Khan, he said.

"During investigation, police found Mr Khan's role in the attack on the woman, following which he was arrested," he said.

The police official also said that a court has remanded Mr Khan to judicial custody and police will also question the complainant to understand whether she was aware of the "staged attack" on her.

The woman had filed a case against the actor for raping her under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips.

Karan Oberoi, who has acted in television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested earlier this month after the woman lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police.