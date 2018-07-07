Body Of Fourth Boy Who Drowned At Mumbai's Juhu Beach Found

The Navy and the Coast Guard had also deployed choppers in the rescue operation.

The body of the fourth boy, who had drowned off Juhu beach was found behind JW Marriott hotel in the early hours today, police said.



Bodies of three others had been recovered yesterday. "Search for the fourth missing boy, Faisal Shaikh, was on. Around 1:30 am, his body was found on the Juhu shore at the back of JW Marriott hotel," a senior police official said.



The body was taken to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, after which it was handed over to the family members, he said.



The Coast Guard, which was involved in the search, called off the operation after the 16-year-old victim's body was found, the official added.



A Coast Guard spokesperson said, "Police informed us that the last body has been recovered. Thereafter, we called off the search operation."



