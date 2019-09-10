Jobless Man Kills Sister-In-Law, 2-Year-Old Nephew In Mumbai, Arrested

Woman, toddler smothered to death by unemployed brother-in-law (Representational image)

A 22-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were allegedly smothered to death by her unemployed brother-in-law at their residence in Navi Mumbai, police said this morning.

The accused, identified as Suresh Chavan (29), was arrested on Tuesday morning.

A police officer said Mr Suresh used to stay with the family of his younger brother in the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits.

"However, the relations between the brothers were strained because Suresh was jobless. His brother had once driven him out of the house, but he returned later," he said.

Narrating the incident, the officer said Mr Suresh allegedly smothered Jaishree and her son Avinash with a pillow one after another on Monday night.

"The accused sat beside the bodies till his younger brother returned home from office around 11:30 pm," said police officer Devidas Sonawane.

After his brother alerted the police, Mr Suresh was arrested from the flat in the wee hours on Tuesday. He has been charged for murder.

"It seems the accused was frustrated since his brother had driven him out from his flat for not earning a living on his own," police officer Sonawane said, adding that further investigation is underway.

