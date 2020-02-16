Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping Off A Building In Mumbai

An accidental death case has been registered, the senior inspector said (Representational)

A 52 year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market area in Oshiwara in the metropolis on today evening, some time after her daughter consumed a disinfectant and was rushed to a hospital, the police said.

Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal Sagar and her daughter Priya had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyle in front of family members.

"When family members returned after admitting Priya to a nearby hospital, they could not find Shashi in the house. They mounted a search and found her body on the ledge in the second floor. She seems to have jumped off the building. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)