9 Trans People Attempt Suicide In Mumbai Over Remarks On Spiritual Leader

Nine people - all of them transgenders -- allegedly tried to die by suicide in Mumbai in protest against derogatory comments made by some people against their spiritual leader, Salma Khan, and the non-profit Kinnar Maa Sansthan.

Mumbai-based Kinnar Maa Sansthan works for the well-being of transgender and Hijra communities across India. The police said a transgender person alleged they were hurt by the derogatory comments against their spiritual leader.

All the nine people tried to die by suicide on the first floor of the non-profit's office in Mumbai, the official said. They were taken to a hospital and later discharged after treatment. They are out of danger.

The incident comes a week after 25 people from the transgender community consumed phenyl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

"Around 25 people from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They have claimed to have consumed phenyl together, but this cannot be immediately confirmed," Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, Superintendent-in-Charge of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), told news agency PTI.

A police officer said the incident may be linked to a dispute between two local groups of the transgender community.