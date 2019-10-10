Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested After Woman Kills Kids, Self In Thane

Police has launched a probe into the incident. (Representational)

The husband and father-in-law of a woman, who allegedly ended her life after killing her two children in Maharashtra's Thane city, have been arrested from Gujarat on charges of abetment of suicide, police said on Thursday.

Seeta Vavia (28), who was married to Rajesh Vavia (30), a resident of Rapar town in Gujarat's Kutch district, allegedly hanged to death her two children, aged four and five years, from the ceiling of her parents' house in Kavesar here on September 1.

She then committed suicide by hanging herself, a police official said. A suicide note was then found at the spot in which she purportedly held her husband and in-laws responsible for killing the children and herself, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's parents against her husband and in-laws, the police launched a probe into the incident. In the FIR, the parents of the woman claimed that they had in the past approached the police several times to complain about the ill-treatment meted out to her by her in-laws, but in vain, a police official said.

They also moved court against their daughter's in-laws, he said, quoting the First Information Report (FIR). The parents also mentioned in the FIR that the local police in Gujarat did not support the victim, and they also named a police officer from there as an accused, for allegedly siding with her in-laws, he said.

Based on the probe, a team of Thane police went to Rapar in Gujarat and arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law Khimji Vavia (56), a local BJP activist, on Tuesday night, the police official said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention), he added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

