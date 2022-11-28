Heroin Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

The seized heroin cost nearly Rs 40 crore in the international market. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 8 kg of heroin from Mumbai airport and arrested two foreigners. The seized drugs cost nearly Rs 40 crore in the international market.

According to DRI Customs, their officials took two foreign nationals into custody after drugs worth Rs 40 crore was recovered from them at Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

They had received inputs that two passengers were about to arrive in Mumbai to smuggle drugs. Thereafter, the accused were taken into custody and interrogated.

Later, the officers checked their luggage and found two packets of white powder each weighing 4 kg, which was later found to be heroin.

