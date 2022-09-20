Handcuffed Thief Flees From Court In Mumbai, Arrested Within Hours: Cops

The constables raised an alarm and the police team swung into action. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man arrested in a theft case escaped from the premises of a court in Mumbai on Tuesday and was arrested again within hours, police said.

Meeraj Faiyyaz Khan, a habitual offender, was arrested in connection with a case of motor vehicle theft from his residence in Nagpada on Monday night, an official from Byculla police said.

The accused was taken to Sewri court for remand the next morning along with two constables. Meeraj Faiyyaz Khan, who was handcuffed, managed to escape when one of the policemen was dealing with some paperwork, he said.

The constables raised an alarm and the police team swung into action. After examining the CCTV footage from the locality, the police tracked him down and arrested him from the western suburb of Malad, the official said.

Meeraj Faiyyaz Khan was arrested under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and now another offence will be registered against him for fleeing police custody, he added.

