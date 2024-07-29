Gold Worth Rs 13 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport, 7 Arrested

Mumbai Customs has seized over 20.18 kg of gold valued at over Rs 13 crore and 4.98 kg of ganja and forex valued at Rs 0.96 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Seven people were also arrested in the case.

In an official statement on X, it said, "During 15-27 July, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 20.18 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 13.11 Cr, 4.98 Kg Ganja & Forex valued at Rs. 0.96 Cr across 39 cases. Gold was found concealed in cardboard boxes, on & inside body of pax. Seven pax were arrested."

Earlier in June, Mumbai customs seized a massive quantity of contraband, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and tobacco/gutkha valued at over Rs 10 crore, from the Taloja area of Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted on June 25, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 10,000 kgs of goods, totaling around 74 lakh sticks of cigarettes.

"On 25.06.2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III carried out destruction of 10,000 kgs of confiscated/seized cigarettes ( 74 lakh sticks approx), e-cigarettes & Tobacco/Gutkha, valued at Rs. 10.60 crore at facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited, Taloja," Mumbai customs said in a post on X.

