2,000-Year-Old Ganpati Idol A Crowd Puller At Mumbai Exhibition

Mumbai will soon immerse in the 10-day Ganeshotsav festivities. Before the festivities begin, the city residents are enjoying an exhibition of Lord Ganesha's images and sculptures at the Jehangir Art Gallery. The exhibits on display are the personal collection of renowned Doctor Prakash Kothari.

From Siddhivinayak to vighnaharta to Ganpati Bappa, these are the many names of Lord Ganesha. Some of the sculptures at display in the exhibition are embossed on coins, foreign currency and stamps, are in the shape of jewellery, matchboxes, spoons and printed on post cards and paintings.



Dr Kothari has been collecting the images and sculptures of Lord Ganesha from all across the world. He is otherwise famous for his profession and is a Padmashri awardee.

An exhibition of Lord Ganesha's images and sculptures in Mumbai

The crowd puller at the exhibition is a 2000-year-old idol of Lord Ganesha that is believed to have been carved in the first century, which he has preserved very well.

Dr Kothari told NDTV that he has picked some of these rare collector's items from abroad. "Interestingly some came from flea markets and some from the famous 'chor bazaar'," he said.

"I can say this with evidence that the oldest Ganpati idol is not in China, but its with me and it is probably the oldest on planet earth," said Dr Kothari.



Dr Kothari's collection has been turned into a coffee table book as well. The exhibition at the south Mumbai gallery is open till September 2, which is when the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival begins in Mumbai. There are no charges for entry and it is open to each and every Mumbaikar.

