'Remember...': From Mumbai Police, A Message On Night Curfew

Mumbai's night curfew will be in place till January 5.

All essential activities, businesses and even travelling with certain conditions will be allowed during the night curfew in Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday, listing out the rules for the renewed restrictions in the country's financial capital.

"Mumbaikars, the curfew is for your safety and health and restrictions are only on the gathering of 5 or more persons from 11 pm to 6 am. All business activities of night shifts will be allowed except the establishments used for entertainment/recreational activities (eg: pubs, restaurants, theatres etc). These must close at 11pm. All essential services are allowed. People can travel on 2 and 4 wheelers (not more than 4 persons in one 4 wheeler). You may even go for a walk or drive out during the curfew hours but not in a group exceeding 5 or more persons," the police said.

"Remember your masks, remember to keep distance, remember, you owe yourself another good year, and a great life," they added.

Maharashtra imposed a night curfew on cities including Mumbai because of fears about the new coronavirus strain from Britain, the state government said on Tuesday. India is yet to confirm any cases of the new strain.

In addition, Mumbai airport said Tuesday that all air passengers from anywhere in Europe or the Middle East will have to go into institutional quarantine upon arrival and then be tested.

The announcements come even though daily numbers of new coronavirus infections has fallen sharply in India in recent weeks, including in Maharashtra, whose capital Mumbai is home to one of Asia's biggest slums.

The Maharashtra government said that the night curfew beginning on Tuesday would last until January 5.

The restrictions will put a dampener on New Year's celebrations in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state of around 12 crore people, which has seen the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in India.

On Monday, India joined other countries in suspending all flights from Britain - home to a large Indian community - starting from Tuesday night until December 31.

India has reported the world's second-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and crossed the 1-crore caseload mark last week. It has registered more than 1.46 lakh deaths.

The Indian government hopes to start vaccinating the population early next year, including an initial 30 crore people from high-risk groups and healthcare workers.

India has yet to approve any vaccines but several drugmakers have applied for authorisation, including AstraZeneca, which has partnered with India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine maker.

(With inputs from AFP)