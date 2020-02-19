Former Bureaucrat Clarifies After Ex-Top Cop's Sheena Bora Case Reveal

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has released his tell-all book

Former Additional Chief Secretary (Home) KP Bakshi on Tuesday said former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria was promoted to Director General rank based on the then state government's decision.

Mr Maria has opened up about the Sheena Bora murder case in his book "Let Me Say It Now".

In the book, Mr Maria showed disappointment in the manner he was promoted and transferred and wrote, "I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi."

When asked about this, Mr Bakshi told ANI, "Yes, I informed him (Mr Maria) via SMS that he has been promoted to DG Home Guards and that was a government decision. Later, we sent him an official letter too."

On the Sheena Bora murder case, Mr Bakshi said he asked Mr Maria via media platforms to carry on with the investigation in the case but he showed "no willingness".

Talking about Mr Maria's transfer, Mr Bakshi said, "It was a promotion. He was promoted to DG rank and Ahmed Javed was a year senior to him, so he was made Commissioner of Mumbai Police after Rakesh Maria was promoted to DG Home Guard."

On the allegations made by Mr Maria in his book that the then Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Ahmed Javed, knew Peter Mukherjea and they were seen together in an Eid party, Mr Bakshi replied, "It's nothing like that. Bureaucrats do meet in parties and events. It has nothing to do with this case."

In his book, Mr Maria has blamed another Mumbai top cop, Additional Director General (ADG) ATS Deven Bharti, for allegedly misleading him during the investigation in the Sheena Bora murder casem, in which Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea were accused of murdering their daughter, Ms Sheena.

The writer alleged that Mr Bharti never disclosed to him initially that he was acquainted with Peter Mukherjea. He said he was surprised at Peter Mukherjea calling the then Joint CP (Law and Order) Deven Bharti by his first name.