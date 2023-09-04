Flight Attendant Found With Throat Slit In Mumbai Flat, Murder Case Filed

The woman was found lying with her throat slit. (representational)

A 24-year-old woman flight attendant has been found dead in an apartment in Mumbai following which police have registered a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

The dead, identified as Rupal Ogrey from Chhattisgarh, had come to Mumbai in April for training with the Air India, the official said.

She was found dead late Sunday night in a flat at NG Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in Marol area of suburban Andheri, he said. The Powai police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and multiple teams have been formed to arrest the culprit, the official said.

During the probe, the police found the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter's boyfriend, but they left for their native place eight days back. The police have now informed them about the incident, the official said.

After the woman did not pick up calls from her family members, they rang up their local friends in Mumbai and asked them to go to her flat.

When the family's local friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help opened the flat using a duplicate key, the official said.

The woman was found lying with her throat slit. She was immediately she rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

On the basis of primary information, the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, adding a probe is on into the case.

