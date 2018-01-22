Fire Erupts In Industrial Area In Mumbai, 2 Fire Personnel Injured The fire officials got a call around 1.16 am about the blaze in a ground-plus-one-floor structure in the Mistry Industrial Estate area near Marol

Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in an industrial area in Mumbai's Andheri early today, leaving two fire men injured and gutting a part of the premises, a fire brigade official said. The fire officials got a call around 1.16 am about the blaze in a ground-plus-one-floor structure in the Mistry Industrial Estate area near Marol, he said.



The personnel along with eight fire engines rushed to the spot, the official said. The flames spread over the electrical wiring and other installations, and gutted a part of the industrial area, he said. Fire officials managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for a few hours, he said.



Two fire men sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital. They were discharged after being provided primary treatment, the official said.



Three days ago, a massive fire had erupted at the Navrang studio in the Todi Mills Compound in Lower Parel area. Prior to it, on January 6, a huge fire occurred at the Cinevista studio in suburban Kanjurmarg. An audio assistant's charred body was found during a search operation inside the premises.



On December 29, a fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound in which 14 people were killed and more than 21 were injured.



Before that, at least 12 people were killed in a major fire at a snack shop in Saki Naka area early this morning.



