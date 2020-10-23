Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Mall, No Casualties Reported

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said

A major fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai on Thursday night, but no casualty was reported, a fire brigade official said. The blaze erupted in Mumbai Central's City Center Mall around 8:53 pm, he said.

Ten fire engines and seven jetties were engaged in the operation to douse the fire at the ground plus four-storey mall, the official said, adding, "The fire is not yet under control."

According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to locals, the mall mainly has shops selling mobile phone accessories.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but it was upgraded to level 3 (major) at around 10:45pm when flames spread to other parts of the complex.

This is the second incident of fire reported in Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out at a garment factory in suburban Kurla. It was doused after over two hours.