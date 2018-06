Flames can be seen billowing out from the windows of the three-storey building.

A fire broke out in a building in south Mumbai's Girgaon area on Sunday evening. Fire engines have been rushed to the spot.The fire erupted at the Kothari House building in Goregaonkar lane, near Central Plaza cinema. Flames can be seen billowing out from the windows of the three-storey building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.Further details awaited