Face Masks Mandatory At Civic-Run Mumbai Hospitals Amid Covid Spike

The Mumbai civic body has also appealed to elderly people to wear masks. (Representational)

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The step has been taken as a safety measure, said the BMC in a release issued after a coronavirus review meeting conducted by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai.

The release, however, did not mention since when the masks will be mandatory in its hospitals.

The BMC appealed to citizens above 60 years of age to wear face masks as a precautionary measure though it is not mandatory for them.

The release said the civic body will also issue guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients.