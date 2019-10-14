Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Threatening Patient In Mumbai

58-year-old doctor was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a patient. (Representational image)

A 58-year-old doctor was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a patient and threatening her with an objectionable video clip shot by him, police said on Monday.

The 27-year-old woman came in contact with the accused - doctor - in 2015, an police official said.

In her police complaint, the woman said the accused gave her an injection in May 2015 for an ailment following which she dozed off at his clinic. The doctor then allegedly raped her. After she returned home, she received an obscene video clip of her on her mobile phone that was shot by him, the official said.

When she asked the accused about the video clip, he threatened her, saying he will circulate it online if she did not maintain physical relation with him, he said.

"On this pretext, the accused raped her several times at his clinic when there was no patient around," he said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the woman got married and moved to her husband's home.

However, the accused recently again got in touch with her and started demanding physical favours. When she refused, he threatened to circulate the video, the official said.

On October 3, the woman's husband received a video clip on his phone purportedly showing her and a man. When he inquired, the woman told her about the accused.

The woman's husband then took her to police station and lodged an FIR against the doctor.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested on Saturday and charged under relevant sections, he said.

He was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded him to police custody till October 17, he added.

